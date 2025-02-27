Mars colonization: Indian scientists develop water-free concrete, push space colonization tech  

Space exploration has long been humanity’s quest to push boundaries, and Mars stands as its most promising frontier. With rovers like Perseverance uncovering signs of ancient water and potential life, and missions like NASA’s Artemis and SpaceX’s ambitions for crewed flights, Mars is closer to becoming a second home than ever before.

The Red Planet’s harsh climate, thin atmosphere, and dust storms pose challenges, but advancements in technology — from AI-driven robotics to sustainable life-support systems — are paving the way for future colonization. As countries and private companies race to land humans on Mars, the dream of interplanetary existence is shifting from science fiction to reality.

India, too, is making significant strides in this quest. Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras are working on technologies that could help sustain life on other planets.

The Extraterrestrial Manufacturing (ExTeM) team is leading efforts to develop innovative solutions to address the challenges of space colonization. While major space agencies focus on transporting heavy payloads to Mars, ExTeM is dedicated to ensuring astronauts can thrive once they arrive.

One of their groundbreaking projects involves creating concrete without using water — a crucial development given Mars’ scarce water resources.

"We used a compound mixed with sulphur, which is abundant on Mars, to develop a concrete that matches Earth standards," explained Adithya Plato Sidharth, a post-doctoral researcher with ExTeM.

The team has also constructed a Microgravity Drop Tower, the fourth-largest in the world, to study material properties in zero gravity. This facility allows researchers to develop metal foams, which could be used to protect structures on Mars from meteorite impacts.

Beyond construction materials, ExTeM’s research spans zero-gravity welding, 3D printing, bioprinting, and next-generation optical fibers. They are even exploring biomanufacturing of critical organs like hearts, potentially revolutionizing space healthcare.

Professor Sathyan Subbiah, who leads the initiative, emphasized the broader impact of their work. "Our research aims to harness resources available in space to reduce reliance on Earth-based supply chains," he said.