New malaria vaccine could help tackle climate impact on disease prevention, finds study 

A new study from Madagascar has found that recently developed malaria vaccines, which offer protection for up to 10 months, could play a key role in reducing the impact of extreme weather events on malaria prevention efforts.

Malaria, a mosquito-borne disease, continues to be a major global health concern, especially in tropical regions. Climate change-induced shifts in temperature and rainfall patterns are making it easier for mosquitoes to survive and spread the disease. Researchers from the US and Madagascar highlighted that severe weather events like cyclones not only disrupt healthcare infrastructure but also restrict access to timely malaria treatment, increasing the risk of infection.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The findings come as the world continues to battle the disease. According to the World Malaria Report 2023, there were an estimated 263 million malaria cases and 597,000 deaths globally last year.

India, once among the countries with the highest malaria burden, has shown remarkable progress. Thanks to sustained government action, strong community engagement, and targeted strategies, the country achieved a major milestone in 2024 when it was officially removed from the WHO’s list of high malaria burden nations.

Guided by the National Framework for Malaria Elimination (2016–2030) and the National Strategic Plan (2023–2027), India has combined global best practices with local solutions to achieve significant reductions in cases and deaths. Between 2015 and 2023, India recorded an 80.5% decline in malaria cases and a 78.3% fall in deaths. In 2023 alone, more than 122 districts reported zero malaria cases.

Advertisement

India now aims to eliminate all local malaria cases by 2027 and achieve complete eradication by 2030, positioning itself as a global example in disease control and elimination efforts.

As climate change continues to pose new challenges, innovations like the extended-protection vaccines highlighted by the Madagascar study could further strengthen global and national efforts to end malaria.