Nobel Prize 2025: Shimon Sakaguchi, Brunkow, Ramsdell Awarded Nobel for immune system breakthrough

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for 2025 was awarded to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi for their groundbreaking work on the immune system, specifically focusing on "peripheral immune tolerance."

Their discoveries have advanced our understanding of how the immune system differentiates between harmful invaders and the body's own cells, which is crucial for preventing autoimmune diseases and improving organ transplant success.

Key findings

Regulatory T Cells: The scientists identified a special class of immune cells known as regulatory T cells. These cells act as "security guards" within the immune system. Their primary role is to prevent the immune system from attacking the body’s own healthy cells. Without these regulatory cells, the immune system can mistakenly attack the body, leading to autoimmune diseases.

The FOXP3 Gene: Brunkow and Ramsdell discovered that a mutation in the FOXP3 gene causes an autoimmune disorder known as IPEX (Immune dysregulation, Polyendocrinopathy, Enteropathy, X-linked syndrome) in humans. The FOXP3 gene is crucial for the development of regulatory T cells. Their work helped link these cells to the immune response.

Sakaguchi's Contribution: Shimon Sakaguchi's pioneering work in the 1990s challenged the conventional view of how T cells function. He identified that some T cells, which were not previously understood, act as suppressors of overly aggressive immune responses, preventing them from attacking the body's own tissues. His research laid the foundation for understanding the regulatory T cells, which later connected to the work on the FOXP3 gene.

Applications and impact on medicine

Autoimmune Diseases: The discoveries of regulatory T cells and the role of the FOXP3 gene provide new avenues for treating autoimmune diseases like IPEX, multiple sclerosis, or type 1 diabetes, where the immune system attacks the body. Therapies could focus on boosting these regulatory T cells to prevent the immune system from damaging healthy tissue.

Cancer Treatment: In cancer, tumors often have a “protective wall” made up of regulatory T cells that prevent the immune system from attacking the cancerous cells. Researchers are now investigating how to manipulate or reduce these protective regulatory cells to allow the immune system to fight cancer more effectively.

The Nobel-winning work of Brunkow, Ramsdell, and Sakaguchi has opened up new frontiers in immune-regulation research, with significant potential to improve treatments for autoimmune diseases, cancer, and organ transplant procedures.