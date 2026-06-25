Not Delhi, not...: Only these Indian cities are among the safest during a major earthquake

When powerful earthquakes strike regions such as Japan, California or the Himalayas, a familiar question follows: if a major quake were to hit India, which cities would be most vulnerable — and which would stand a better chance of escaping extensive damage?

The answer lies in India's complex geology. While the country sits atop one of the world's most active tectonic plates, seismic risk varies dramatically from region to region.

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Some cities lie close to active fault systems capable of generating powerful earthquakes, while others are located on relatively stable geological formations that experience far less seismic activity.

Low-risk cities

Among India's major urban centres, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Nagpur, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli are generally regarded as being among the safer locations from an earthquake-risk perspective.

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These cities are situated largely within the stable peninsular region of India, far from the tectonic collision zone where the Indian Plate continues to push against the Eurasian Plate. As a result, they are less likely to experience the kind of large, destructive earthquakes seen in the Himalayan belt.

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That does not mean earthquakes are impossible. Tremors can still occur, and experts caution that poor construction practices can turn even moderate shaking into a deadly event.

Cities with moderate threat

Several of India's biggest metropolitan areas occupy the middle ground between low-risk and high-risk zones.

Mumbai, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata are generally considered less vulnerable than cities in northern and northeastern India, but they are not entirely insulated from seismic hazards. Local geological conditions, population density and ageing infrastructure can amplify the impact of an earthquake even in regions that are not classified among the country's most dangerous seismic zones.

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Ahmedabad also falls into this category, with its seismic risk assessment increasing over the years following revisions to India's earthquake hazard mapping.

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Cities in the Red Zone

India's highest-risk cities are concentrated along the Himalayan arc and the Northeast, where tectonic forces remain highly active.

Delhi, Dehradun, Shimla, Srinagar and Guwahati are among the major cities exposed to elevated earthquake risk due to their proximity to active fault systems. The Himalayan region is one of the most seismically active areas in the world, capable of producing powerful earthquakes that can affect millions of people.

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Scientists have long warned that the Himalayas continue to accumulate tectonic stress, raising concerns about the potential for future large earthquakes across the region.

Why buildings matter more than geography

While location plays a major role in determining earthquake risk, the extent of damage often depends on what stands above the ground rather than what lies beneath it.

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A modern building designed to withstand seismic activity can perform far better in a high-risk city than an older, poorly constructed structure in a low-risk region. India's devastating 1993 Latur earthquake remains a reminder that even areas considered relatively stable can suffer heavy losses when infrastructure is not prepared.