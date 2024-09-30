'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse will be visible from parts of South America and the Pacific

A "ring of fire" solar eclipse is set to occur this Wednesday, offering a spectacular view to those in a select path across the Pacific and parts of South America. The annular solar eclipse will be visible primarily over Easter Island, as well as the southern regions of Argentina and Chile.

Understanding the Annular Solar Eclipse

Solar eclipses occur when the sun, moon, and Earth align, causing the moon to cast a shadow that can either partially or completely block the sun’s light. In an annular eclipse, however, the moon obscures all but a ring-shaped sliver of the sun due to its position in its orbit being farther from Earth. Carolyn Sumners from the Houston Museum of Natural Science explained, "The moon is just not quite big enough to cover the sun."

The upcoming eclipse will predominantly take place over the Pacific Ocean, with Easter Island, also known as Rapa Nui, situated in the path. Additionally, parts of Argentina and Chile will experience this celestial event. A partial solar eclipse, where the sun appears as a crescent shape, will be visible from several other locations, including Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Hawaii.

Solar eclipses occur approximately two to five times each year. Earlier this year, an April total solar eclipse captivated observers in parts of Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

Safe Viewing Practices for the Solar Eclipse

It is crucial to prioritize eye safety while observing the solar eclipse, as looking directly at the sun can cause significant damage, even when it is mostly obscured. The annular eclipse can be viewed safely with solar eclipse glasses that block out ultraviolet light and nearly all visible light. Standard sunglasses or binoculars do not provide adequate protection.

For glasses to be considered safe, they should comply with ISO 12312-2 standards, although counterfeit products may also display this certification.

For those without access to eclipse glasses, indirect viewing methods can be employed. A simple pinhole projector can be made with common household items, or one can use a colander to observe the eclipse’s image projected onto a surface below. Additionally, shadows cast by branches and leaves of trees can create crescent-shaped patterns on the ground as the sunlight filters through.

Looking Ahead to Future Eclipses

Following this annular solar eclipse, two partial solar eclipses are scheduled to occur next year in March and September. The next total solar eclipse will not take place until 2026, with its path crossing the northern areas of Greenland, Iceland, and Spain.