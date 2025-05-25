It’s a breakthrough straight out of science fiction: scientists have created the world’s first contact lenses that let humans see infrared light — even with their eyes shut. Developed by researchers at the University of Science and Technology of China, the lenses rely on nanotechnology to transform invisible near-infrared light into visible images, opening up a new way of seeing the world beyond our natural range.

Published in Cell on May 22, the innovation has stunned scientists. “It is incredibly cool, just like something out of a science-fiction movie,” Xiaomin Li, a chemist at Fudan University, told phys.org. He believes the technology “opens up new possibilities for understanding the world around us.”

Near-infrared light spans wavelengths from 800 to 1,600 nanometres, just beyond human vision. While some animals can detect it, their ability is limited. Night-vision goggles allow humans to see infrared, but they're bulky, require power, and offer only green-tinted images. These new lenses, estimated to cost about $200 a pair, are lightweight and power-free — and they deliver infrared visuals in multiple colors.

However, the design isn’t perfect. The nanoparticles scatter light, producing blurry images. To sharpen visuals, researchers embedded the lenses in glasses with additional optics. And unlike night-vision goggles, which amplify low-light signals, these contacts only detect strong infrared sources like LEDs.

Critics remain skeptical. “I cannot think of any application that would not be fundamentally simpler with infrared goggles. Evolution has avoided this for a good reason,” said Glen Jeffery, a neuroscientist at University College London, told phys.org.

Still, the creators see promise. Co-author Yuqian Ma suggests uses like reading anti-counterfeit infrared marks. Li envisions surgical applications, enabling doctors to spot tumors during near-infrared fluorescence procedures without bulky tools.

Another layer of innovation lies in color-coded nanoparticles. The lenses can convert different infrared wavelengths into visible hues — 980 nm to blue, 808 nm to green, 1,532 nm to red — allowing users to distinguish spectral differences. This feature may even aid color-blind individuals. “By converting red visible light into something like green visible light, this technology could make the invisible visible for color-blind people,” said Xue.

To improve resolution, the team developed a glasses-based system using the same technology. It enhances detail by distancing the image from the retina, minimising scattering. Though current lenses only pick up infrared from LED sources, researchers are working to boost sensitivity for lower-intensity signals.

“In the future, by working together with materials scientists and optical experts, we hope to make a contact lens with more precise spatial resolution and higher sensitivity,” Xue said.