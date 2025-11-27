‘Sentinels of change’: Research team on the Himalayas’ impending danger

The Himalayan ice is decreasing more rapidly than previously estimated, according to a new research study published in Nature Reviews Earth & Environment. Scientists report that the region is experiencing accelerated warming compared to low-lying areas, which has led to a shift from snowfall to rainfall and increased risk of devastating floods.

Dr Nick Pepin, who led the research team, stated, “The Himalayan ice is decreasing more rapidly than we thought. When you transition from snowfall to rain because it has become warmer, you’re more likely to get devastating floods. Hazardous events are also becoming more extreme,” highlighting the urgency of the findings.

This research, involving nearly two dozen international scientists, reveals that these changes are not isolated to the Himalayas but are observed in multiple high-altitude regions worldwide. The study builds on the concept of elevation-dependent warming, which shows that higher elevations warm more quickly.

British researcher Nick Pepin led this initiative, supported by contributors such as John Knowles, assistant professor at Montana State University (MSU). Knowles explained, “Mountains are important for so many reasons,” and added, “They’re sentinels of change, meaning we often detect changes first in mountain environments before lowlands.”

Knowles noted that mountain regions worldwide remain understudied because collecting long-term, reliable weather data in steep and remote landscapes is challenging. This gap in data inspired the team to collaborate on this new paper, updating what scientists know about mountain climate change.

The study extended its analysis beyond temperature trends, examining how elevation influences precipitation and landscape properties. Knowles explained, “Bright surfaces, like snow, reflect more sunlight, which helps keep temperatures cooler.” When snow melts and darker ground is exposed, more heat is absorbed, increasing warming.

The authors identified that humidity, wind, aerosols, and radiation are factors that remain understudied and deserve more attention in mountain climate research.

Mountains play a vital role in supporting wildlife habitats, agriculture, and recreation. “I like to think of mountains as nature’s water towers,” said Knowles. “They store snow all winter and release it like drip irrigation all summer. In Montana, they are the source of the rivers that support our agricultural and recreation economies.”

Bob Peterson, head of MSU’s Department of Land Resources and Environmental Sciences, emphasised the local impact of these findings: “The study’s findings matter directly to the towns, farms, ranches and industries in Montana. All of them depend on stable water supplies and will need good scientific information to make decisions in the coming years.” Knowles added that MSU is an ideal place for this kind of work because its role as a land-grant university supports research benefiting both natural ecosystems and local communities.