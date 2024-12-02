South Korea’s alarming crisis: May disappear from Earth in less than 100 years. Here’s the shocking reason 

South Korea, once celebrated for its rapid modernisation and economic growth is now grappling with an unprecedented fertility crisis. The nation’s population is shrinking at an alarming rate, with the birth rate having fallen to an all-time low. If this trend continues, South Korea’s population could dwindle to a mere third of its current size by the end of the century.

The root cause of this crisis is multifaceted, driven by socio-economic pressures and deeply ingrained gender issues.

The fertility decline began with a government-mandated family planning policy in the 1960s. At that time, South Korea’s government was concerned that unchecked population growth would outpace economic progress, prompting them to introduce measures aimed at reducing birth rates.

In the 1960s, South Korea’s per capita income was only 20 percent of the global average, and the fertility rate was a high 6 children per woman. By 1982, with rapid economic growth, the fertility rate had dropped to 2.4 — still above the replacement level of 2.1, but heading in the right direction. By 1983, the fertility rate reached the replacement level, but the decline didn’t stop there.

What initially seemed like a controlled decrease has now evolved into a full-blown crisis. Experts predict that by the end of this century, South Korea’s population of 52 million could shrink to as low as 17 million — a catastrophic drop. Some projections even suggest that South Korea could lose up to 70 percent of its population, reducing the population to just 14 million, which could destabilise the economy.

Government response

In an attempt to reverse the trend, the South Korean government has introduced a range of initiatives to boost birth rates. These measures include importing foreign nannies to assist with childcare, offering generous tax cuts, and even proposing that men who father three or more children before turning 30 may be exempt from mandatory military service. Despite these efforts, no significant changes have been observed.

South Korean women’s priorities

Many South Korean women, particularly those living in urban areas, are prioritising career advancement over starting a family. A 2023 government survey revealed that a majority of women cited the “struggles of parenthood” as the primary barrier to their career development.

As more families adopt dual-income structures and access to education improves, many women are choosing to delay or forgo marriage and childbirth. There has also been a shift in attitudes toward marriage, with growing acceptance of unwed parents. In the past decade, the acceptance rate for unmarried parents has increased from 22 percent to 35 percent, though only 2.5 percent of children are born out of wedlock.

Women who do marry are demanding more equality in household responsibilities. Data shows that 92 percent of women perform household chores on weekdays compared to just 61 percent of men. This disparity has led to disillusionment with traditional marriage roles. In a 2024 survey, one-third of women expressed that they no longer wish to marry, with 93 percent citing the burden of housework and child-rearing as key reasons.

Fight for gender equality

South Korea’s fertility crisis is deeply intertwined with gender inequality. As the fight for equality intensifies, there has been a disturbing rise in anti-feminist sentiment, particularly among younger men. President Yoon Suk-yeol capitalised on this sentiment during his 2022 election campaign, proposing the abolition of gender quotas and making controversial statements suggesting that feminism was exacerbating tensions between men and women. His stance has drawn criticism from women’s rights activists and further polarized the population.

Marriage migration

The phenomenon of “marriage migration” is one result of the country’s gender imbalance. South Korean men, particularly in rural areas, are increasingly looking abroad for wives, with a notable increase in marriages between South Korean men and women from countries like Vietnam. Since the early 2000s, cross-border marriages have risen by 70 percent. While these marriages highlight the gender imbalance, they also reflect broader societal and cultural issues.

South Korea’s declining birthrate is not just a statistical problem — it underscores the deep-rooted gender imbalances and cultural tensions that are shaping the nation’s future. As South Korea faces an aging population and shrinking workforce, the challenge remains: how to address these issues without destabilising the complex balance between family obligations, work commitments and societal gender norms.