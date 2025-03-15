SpaceX, NASA launch mission to bring back astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

SpaceX and NASA collaborated on a mission to retrieve US astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from the International Space Station (ISS) after being in orbit for nine months. The launch occurred at 7:03 ET on Friday, with a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-10 mission.

SpaceX's launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida marks a critical phase in the planned crew rotation at the International Space Station (ISS). Crew-10 is the 10th crew rotation mission carried out as part of SpaceX's human space transportation system and the 11th crewed flight to the ISS within NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which includes the Demo-2 test flight.

The launch is central to the Crew-10 mission, aimed at replacing NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who will be concluding their assignments on the orbiting laboratory.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have been confined to the International Space Station (ISS) since June of last year. Initially, their visit was planned to be a week long.

The Crew-10 mission includes a diverse team of astronauts who will embark on a six-month tenure aboard the ISS. The team comprises NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. Their mission will involve conducting scientific research and performing routine maintenance tasks, ensuring the station's operational efficiency. The newly arrived crew will continue the experiments initiated by Williams and Wilmore, focusing on advancing scientific understanding and testing new technologies relevant to space habitation.

This launch represents another successful collaboration between NASA and SpaceX, illustrating SpaceX's pivotal role in transporting astronauts to and from the ISS. Since partnering with NASA under the Commercial Crew Program, SpaceX has played a significant role in supporting US-led space exploration initiatives. By providing reliable and cost-effective crewed missions, SpaceX continues to enhance its reputation within the aerospace sector, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and efficiency in space travel.

Ahead of the launch, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth shared a video message expressing his support for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10, Fox News reported.

In a video posted on X, Hegseth said, “I just want to take a brief moment to say we are praying for you.” He added, “We wish you Godspeed, and we look forward to welcoming you all home soon.” “President Trump said to Elon Musk, ‘get the astronauts home and do it now’ – and they’re responding,” Hegseth said.

“And they’re bringing NASA astronauts, [who] also happen to be retired US Navy Capt. Butch Wilmore and retired US Navy Capt. Suni Williams, home,” he added.

The Crew-10 launch not only ensures the safe transition of responsibilities on the ISS but also marks a significant step in the broader strategy for space exploration. The rotation of crew members underscores the critical need for sustained human operations in space, which is essential for future missions beyond low Earth orbit. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket has become a cornerstone of these efforts, demonstrating the capabilities required for ongoing and future explorations.