‘Technological marvel’: ISRO unveils world’s largest solid propellant mixer, a boost for India’s space self-reliance

ISRO has crossed another milestone in space technology with the successful development of a 10-tonne Vertical Planetary Mixer — the world’s largest of its kind for solid propellants. Built in collaboration with the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) in Bengaluru, the mixer is set to revolutionize the production of solid rocket motors, a key component of India’s space missions.

Solid propulsion is critical to India’s space transportation systems, requiring precision in mixing highly sensitive and hazardous ingredients. "Solid propulsion plays a crucial role in Indian Space Transportation Systems, and the vertical mixer is one of the critical equipment in solid motor production," ISRO said in a statement.

The project was led by the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, working alongside CMTI to design and manufacture this state-of-the-art system. According to ISRO, the mixer has passed factory-level acceptance tests and will significantly improve productivity, quality, and throughput in heavy solid motor production.

Describing the development as a “significant technological marvel,” ISRO emphasized that the initiative aligns with India's broader push for self-reliance in critical space technologies. "The realization of the indigenous 10-tonne vertical mixer is a true testament to India’s growing technological prowess, self-reliance, and unwavering commitment to innovation," the agency added.

The formal handover took place on February 13 at CMTI, Bengaluru, where the Director of SDSC SHAR received the mixer from the Director of CMTI in the presence of ISRO Chairperson V Narayanan. The new system is expected to play a crucial role in advancing India’s spaceflight capabilities.