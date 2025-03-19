With Crew-9 back home, Musk plans his next mission: Building self-sustaining civilization on Mars in 20-30 years

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, has laid out an ambitious timeline for human expeditions to Mars, aiming for manned missions within 20 to 30 years. In a recent interview to Fox News, Musk declared, "SpaceX will take anyone who wants to on Mars," underscoring the company's long-term plan to make Mars travel a reality for all interested parties. This vision is aligned with SpaceX's broader goals of interplanetary exploration and colonisation.

Related Articles

Musk's remarks came soon after SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft successfully returned NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and Crew-9 members, including Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, to Earth. The crew spent nine months at the International Space Station (ISS) before safely landing back on Earth. Musk applauded the collaboration between SpaceX and NASA, highlighting the "excellent work" that ensured their safe return.

The crew had been at the ISS due to the complexities involved in coordinating their return mission. Musk expressed particular appreciation to former President Donald Trump for "prioritising and expediting the return," indicating the importance of governmental support in these endeavours.

Looking ahead, SpaceX plans to launch uncrewed missions to Mars as early as next year using the Starship spacecraft. Musk noted, "Starship departs for Mars at the end of next year, carrying Optimus," referring to the humanoid robot from Tesla. Following the success of these robotic missions, human landings could commence by 2029, although 2031 is projected as a more feasible date.

The return of Sunita Williams was celebrated in India, with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing their joy.

Despite these advancements, SpaceX's Mars ambitions face challenges. A recent test flight of the Starship ended in failure when multiple Raptor engines malfunctioned, causing the spacecraft to spin uncontrollably. Musk candidly stated, "Rockets are hard," reflecting on the technical hurdles that must be overcome.