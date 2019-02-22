2019 Yamaha MT-09 launched in India at Rs 10.55 lakh, here're the details

Yamaha India has updated its middleweight hyper naked MT-09 giving it a sharper look and putting more technology into it in order to appeal to the young generation. The all new street version of the MT-09 demands attention owing to its intimidating LED twin-eye face. The company has priced MT-09 at Rs 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), a hike of Rs 16,000 over the previous model and the booking are already open at Yamaha dealership across India and its deliveries should begin over the new few weeks.

The 2019 Yamaha MT-09 has got new refined bodywork and higher specifications. The bike now has fully adjustable 41mm inverted front forks as well as the Quick Shift System (QSS) and an Assist and Slipper (A&S) clutch to achieve better control. The rear end of the MT-09 has a fresh look thanks to the use of a swingarm-mounted licence plate holder featuring a lightweight single-sided aluminium stay. The motorbike also has a D-Mode adjustable performance and switchable Traction control system (TCS) for superior performance.

The 2019 Yamaha MT-09 is powered by 847cc, 3-cylinder crossplane engine putting out 13.42 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 87.5Nm at 8,500 rpm. For braking, the MT-09 comes with a 298mm twin discs up front and a 245mm single disc at the rear.

The 2019 Yamaha MT-09 goes up against the likes of Triumph Street Triple, Ducati Monster 821, Suzuki GSX-S750 and Kawasaki Z900. It is now available in three colour options, namely, Yamaha Blu, Tech Black, and Night Fluo.

