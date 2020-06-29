2021 Audi Q5 facelift unveiled with fresh design, India launch next year

German car manufacturer Audi has unveiled the mid-cycle update for its SUV Q5. The updated Audi Q5 now gets similar design as the flagship SUV, Q8 with features like new Audi grille, sharpened LED headlamps with an option of matrix LED, and redesigned bumper with new triangular elements.

The new Audi Q5 will make its India debut in 2021 and is likely to come with the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in Audi A6. The 45TFSI spec motor produces 245PS of power and 370Nm of torque. It would be paired to an automatic dual-clutch gearbox along with an AWD option. Globally, the new Audi Q5 will also be available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine which develops 204PS of power and 400 Nm of torque.

Apart from the standard trim, there are two optional design lines - Advanced line that comes with chromed vertical ribs and S line with a sporty honeycomb design in a single frame along with a chrome strip framing the rear diffusor.

Additionally, the new Audi Q5 has also become the world's first SUV with OLED rear lights. However, Audi's OLED lighting tech is available as an option. In this OLED rear lights, each rear lamp is divided into three tiles of six segments for different light effects. This technology was first debuted in the Audi E-Tron Sportback.

The revamped SUV also gets two new colour options - ultra blue and distinct green. At launch, the new Audi Q5 would be available in 'edition one' form along with carbon-fibre accents, red brake callipers and 19-inch wheels. The interior also gets sports seats and Audi's puddle lights.

The Audi Q5's suspension set-up would feature options including standard set-up, standard steel spring with damper control, a sport suspension tune, and a fully adjustable air suspension. Audi's Drive Select feature will be available as standard across all variants and trims.

