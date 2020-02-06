Auto Expo 2020: JBM Auto launches ECO-LIFE electric bus with to 125-150 km range in India

With the recently announced policy reforms like Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) and FAME II, the deployment of electric vehicles in the country has gained a faster momentum. Indian automotive company JBM Auto, while showing its commitment towards the government's efforts at propagating green mobility, launched ECO-LIFE e9 electric bus Today at the Auto Expo 2020, New Delhi.

ECO-LIFE bus gets its juices through a lithium-ion battery and offers a driving range of up to 150 km in a single charge. The company's focuses on providing one-stop solutions in E-mobility like -- Electric Bus, Battery Technology, Charging Infrastructure within the city. The company also claims that ECO-LIFE bus had been completely localized to meet the government's FAME-II guidelines.

Nishant Arya, Executive Director, JBM Group, says "We have a long journey to ensure zero-emission public transport solutions and electric buses would be a catalyst. Today countries across the globe are embarking on creating sustainable EV policies and if India achieves the FAME-II targets it will be amongst the top 3 countries in the world terms of the number of e-vehicles. This will also generate around 10 million jobs and open many avenues for direct and indirect employment in the e-mobility space and allied sectors".

JBM's ECO-LIFE electric buses are manufactured at the company's manufacturing facilities in Faridabad, Haryana and Kosi, Uttar Pradesh. These plants can manufacture around 2000 buses annually.

"ECO-LIFE e9 expands our electric bus portfolio further with its elder sibling e12 that was launched in the last Auto Expo. The ECO-LIFE series has been designed and localized keeping the Govt.'s Make in India vision. We have also conceptualised the 'Well to Wheel' concept of e-mobility in-house i.e. solutions ranging right from clean energy generation to green energy consumption," he added.

ECO-LIFE gets a corrosion-resistant structure to ensure maximum strength and minimum weight, matching for global safety standards. ECO-LIFE also has features such as Passenger Information System (PIS), GPS tracking, Battery Management System, Vehicle Health Monitoring System, Fire Detection & Suppression System.

In terms of technological features, the ECO-LIFE bus comes with an electronic braking system, electric drive system, and touch screen dashboard.