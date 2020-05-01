Coronavirus crisis: M&M sells zero vehicles in domestic market in April

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M Ltd) sold zero vehicles in April in the wake of coronavirus and the ongoing lockdown. The auto maker said its domestic sales of vehicles was completely impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, and that it did not sell any vehicle in the domestic market. It, however, dispatched 733 vehicles to overseas markets.

"We are working hand in hand with all stakeholders, especially our dealer and supplier partners, to get our ecosystem started, once the lockdown is lifted. The safety of all our employees will be of paramount importance to us while resuming our operations," Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra said.

He added the company's dealerships would open soon and that it had stocks to cover the first few weeks of sale. The Mahindra Group is a $20.7 billion group, which employs over 2,40,000 people across 100 countries.

Earlier, industry giant Maruti Suzuki also reported that it made zero sales in the domestic market, (including sales to OEM), in April in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The company cited zero sales due to compliance with the government orders to shut down all production facilities. The company said that after the government allowed resumption of port operations, the first export shipment of 632 units was undertaken from the Mundra port.

