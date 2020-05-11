Business Today
Loading...

Coronavirus impact: China's passenger car sales tumble 5.6% YoY

China Passenger Car Association said during an online briefing that the overall passenger car sales trend is showing a quick recovery from the virus-induced low

twitter-logo Reuters        Last Updated: May 11, 2020  | 14:20 IST
Coronavirus impact: China's passenger car sales tumble 5.6% YoY

China's passenger car retail sales in April fell 5.6% from a year earlier to 1.43 million, the China Passenger Car Association said on Monday, as the country gradually recovers from the coronavirus.

The association said during an online briefing that the overall passenger car sales trend is showing a quick recovery from the virus-induced low.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: BMW Group India resumes production at Chennai plant

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Railways issues SOP for passenger movement; only those with e-tickets to be allowed

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Coronavirus | Coronavirus impact | Coronavirus in China | China car sales | China car sales April | China car sales 2020 | China car sales April 2020 | China Passenger Car Association | china passenger car sales | china passenger car sales april 2020
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close