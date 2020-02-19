Hero Motocorp to launch Xtreme 160R in March; all you need to know

Hero Motocorp recently took the wraps off its new Xtreme 160R, the company's latest addition to its premium portfolio. The motorcycle is expected to be launched in India next month. The sportier look of Hero Xtreme 160R is meant to target young buyers.

Here's all you need to know about the Hero Xtreme 160R before it arrives in the Indian market:

Hero Xtreme 160R engine

Hero Xtreme 160R features a 160cc air-cooled BS-VI compliant engine with Electronic Fuel Injection. The motor churns out 15bhp of max power at 8500 RPM. Hero claims that the new Xtreme 160R can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 4.7 seconds. The 160cc engine is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox and a multi plate wet clutch.

Hero Xtreme 160R design and colours

The new Hero Xtreme 160R is underpinned by a tubular rigid diamond frame. The overall design language exudes a sporty look, meant to appeal the young generation. It features a 37mm telescopic fork suspension at the front and a 7-step adjustable rear mono-shock suspension at its rear. The rear wheel is shod in 17-inch 130/70 radial rear tyre for better handling and road grip. The motorcycle gets its stopping power from 276mm front and 220mm rear petal disc brakes.

The new Xtreme 160R will be available in White with Grey, Blue with Grey, and Sports Red with Grey dual colour options.

Hero Xtreme 160R features

Hero Xtreme 160R gets a complete LED package, with front LED headlamp, H-shaped LED tail lamp, as well as LED turn indicators with hazard light switch. The motorcycle also sports an inverted digital display, and side stand engine cut off.

Hero Xtreme 160R variants, pricing and availability

Hero Xtreme 160R will be launched in two variants - front disc with single channel ABS, and double disc with single channel ABS, Hero Motocorp has not revealed pricing details of the two-wheeler yet. The new Xtreme 160R is expected to arrive in dealerships during March.

