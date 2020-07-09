Honda launches BS-6 compliant turbo-diesel Civic; check price, details

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has launched BS-VI compliant turbo-diesel variant of the premium sedan Civic in the country. The upgraded Honda Civic's price starts at Rs 20.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director Marketing and Sales at HCIL, said "With the introduction of BS-VI diesel version of our iconic sedan Honda Civic, our entire sedan line-up will offer the choice of both petrol and diesel to cater to our esteemed customers."

The BS-6 upgraded diesel Civic comes in two trims, priced at Rs 20.75 lakh and Rs 22.35 lakh, respectively, the car manufacturer said in a statement. The company also added that it has been selling BS-VI compliant petrol version of the car since March 2019.

The new Civic is powered by 1.6-litre turbo diesel engine mated and is paired to a six-speed manual transmission. The vehicle develops 120 PS of power and delivers a fuel economy of 23.9 km per litre. The petrol version of Honda Civic comes with a 1.8-litre i-VTEC petrol engine mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The model comes with various features like 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electric sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power driver seat, electric parking brake, a multi-angle rearview camera, among others.

It also has safety features like six airbags, vehicle stability assist, hill start assist, brake assist and rear seat ISOFIX child seat anchorage. The Civic is also Honda's longest-running automotive nameplate and its largest-selling model globally.

Recently, Honda has also released images and details of the fifth generation version of its sedan City, which is expected to launch in July. Honda has tried to update the product with a number of features that it lacked vis a vis competition. The new City is now longer - 4549mm to 4440mm, and wider - 1748mm to 1695mm, than the outgoing version even as the wheelbase at 2600mm remains the same. It also gets daytime running lights, full LED headlamps with 9 LED array inline shell and 16" diamond cut alloy wheels.

Inside the hood, the car comes with the same set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines but they have been tweaked to offer more performance. The petrol engine has a peak power of 121 PS, the torque of 145 NM and would be available with a six-speed manual transmission and a CVT automatic gearbox. It has a certified fuel economy of 17.8 kmpl for the manual and 18.4 kmpl for the automatic version.

The diesel engine has a peak power output of 100 PS and 200 Nm torque and would be available only with a six-speed manual transmission. It has a rated fuel economy of 24.1 kmpl.

Also Read: Planning to get a coronavirus test done? Here's a step by step guide on COVID-19 testing

Also Read: Coronavirus crisis: 12 HAL employees test positive, one dead

Also Read: Yes Bank case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor, Wadhawans' properties worth Rs 2,500 crore