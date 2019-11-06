Kia Seltos achieves in 3 months what Hyundai Creta couldn't in 4 years

Kia Seltos has broken the monthly sales record of Hyundai Creta in just three months since its launch in India. A total of 12,854 Kia Seltos units were sold in October, which is better than Hyundai Creta's 11,702 units in October 2018. Hyundai Creta sold 7,269 units in October this year.

Unlike Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta also couldn't make it to the top 10 best selling cars' list in October. Kia Seltos has outsold Hyundai Creta in each of the last three months since its launch in August.

Kia Seltos sold 26,840 units since its launch in India, including 6,236 units in August, 7,754 in September, and 12,850 in October. Creta's sales of 7,269 were almost 38 per cent less than October 2018.

Analysts say despite the ongoing slump in the auto sector, Kia's heavily competitive price and impressive features propelled it to the 5th spot in the list of top-selling automakers in India. In October, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,39,121 units; Hyundai 50,010 units; Mahindra & Mahindra 18,460 units; and Tata Motors 13,169 units.

In total, Kia Seltos has received over 60,000 bookings to date. Priced between Rs 9.69 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh, Kia Seltos is also undercutting its major rivals by a huge margin. MG Hector's price starts at Rs 12.18 lakh for the base petrol model and goes up to Rs 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Hyundai Creta's prices start at Rs 9.60 lakh for petrol and go up to Rs 14.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nevertheless, its' a win-win for both the companies. Kia Motors is South Korea's second-largest automobile manufacturer after Hyundai Motor. Hyundai owns a minority stake (33.88 per cent) in Kia Motors, while Kia owns a minority stake in over 20 Hyundai subsidiaries.

