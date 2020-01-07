Mercedes-Benz unveils Vision AVTR concept car; inspired by James Cameron's Avatar

Mercedes Benz has unveiled a new concept car Mercedes Benz Vision AVTR at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The company's new concept electric autonomous vehicle is inspired by director James Cameron's 2009 movie Avatar. The concept car is named AVTR for Advanced Vehicle Transformation. Cameron also helped with the design of this car.

Ola Kallenius, Daimler's Chairman and the head of Mercedes Benz, said: "Show cars are here to spark our imagination, just like science fiction movies do." The Vision AVTR is a show car and won't be available for purchase. The idea of building a concept car is to help automakers spark creativity among engineers and designers. For Mercedes, the message is sustainability throughout the entire life cycle of a vehicle.

The new Mercedes Benz Vision AVTR concept embodies the vision of the company's designers, engineers and trend researchers for mobility in the distant future, along with features like outlandish styling and far-off future tech. Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept is heavily inspired by the world of Pandora, which in the movie is a densely forested moon orbiting the planet Polyphemus.

The Mercedes Benz Vision AVTR concept is based on the distinctive inside-out design structure, which was inspired by several creatures from the movie. The concept car also features 33 'bionic flaps' on the back, which is inspired by the reptile scales.

Additionally, instead of a conventional having a steering wheel, the car has a multifunctional control console. This control console comes to life when the driver places a hand on the control unit and the vehicle recognises the driver by her or his heartbeat and breathing.

The car also has several distinctive features like a menu selection projection onto the driver's hand, real-time 3D graphics of the fictional world of Pandora and curved display module.

Mercedes Benz Vision AVTR sports a recyclable battery made of graphene-based organic cells. Mercedes Benz Vision AVTR's seats made from Dinamica leather and the floor is decorated with Karuun wood. Additionally, the AVTR concept is also able to move sideways (by approx 30 degrees) similar to a crab's movement.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

