SC slams FADA, auto dealers for flouting BS-IV vehicle sales norms

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed auto dealers and Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA) for flouting norms pertaining to the sales and registration of Bharat Stage-IV compliant vehicles. The court also directed the road ministry and the auto dealers' association to submit details of such vehicles sold after March 27 by Friday.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that its March 27 order on relaxations for sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles has been apparently flouted by automobile dealers. The court further stated that while it allowed sale and registration of 1.05 lakh BS-IV vehicles, it now seems 2.55 lakh vehicles have been sold.

The Bharat Stage emission norms are standards instituted by the government to regulate output of air pollutants from motor vehicles. The BS-IV norms have been enforced across the country since April, 2017.

Also Read: 'Help or we will die': Auto dealers send SOS to PM Modi amid coronavirus lockdown

On March 27, the apex court had relaxed the March 31 deadline for winding up sales and registrations of BS IV compliant vehicles across the country amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. It had allowed sale and registration of only 10 per cent of the unsold inventory of BS IV vehicles during that 10-day period after the lockdown, which was enforced since March 24.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta had disposed of two applications filed by FADA and Honda India seeking modification of apex court's order of October 24, 2018, by which it had fixed the March 31, 2020 deadline for sale and registration of BS IV compliant vehicles.

Also Read: India moves to BS-VI norms amid coronavirus lockdown

The apex court had on October 24, 2018 said no Bharat Stage-IV vehicle would be sold or registered in India from April 1, 2020. In 2016, the Centre had announced that India would skip the BS-V norms altogether and adopt BS-VI norms by 2020. The court had passed the order in 2018 while deciding the issue of whether BS-IV compliant vehicles should be permitted to be sold in India after March 31, 2020.

By Chitranjan Kumar