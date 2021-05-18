Skoda Kushaq set for June launch in India

Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda Auto is gearing up to launch its much anticipated mid-size SUV Kushaq in India in June this year. Zac Hollis, Director, Skoda Auto India, in response to a tweet, confirmed that the deliveries of the Kushaq will begin in July this year.

Hollis, while replying to the tweet that questioned about the new-gen Fabia's launch in the country, said, "Skoda Fabia is currently not planned for India. We will start deliveries of the Kushaq from July and launch a new Sedan at the end of the year."

The Kushaq, the first product under Skoda's India 2.0 strategy, made its global debut in March 2021. Based on the MQB A0 IN platform, the Kushaq will be a highly localised product and is similar to the Vision IN concept.

The new Skoda Kushaq will only be offered in two petrol engine options -- a 1.0-litre TSI engine and a 1.5-litre TSI engine. The 1.0-litre TSI motor is the same used in Volkswagen Polo GT, Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid. This engine produces 175 Nm of peak torque and 115 PS of max power and will be offered either with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox or with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

On the other hand, the 1.5-litre TSI unit, which is used on the Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc, produces a peak torque output of 250 Nm and 150 PS of max power. It will be offered with a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

In terms of features, the Kushaq will come with gizmos like automatic climate control, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, tyre pressure monitoring system, automatic LED headlamps with Daytime Running LED Lamps, LED Tail-lamps and ambient lighting and more.

The compact SUV Kushaq will be going against Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, MG Hector, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, Tata Harrier and the Volkswagen's upcoming car Taigun. The Kushaq is likely to be priced starting at Rs 10 lakhs ex-showroom.

