Tata Motors' November domestic sales down 25% at 41,124 units

Tata Motors on Sunday reported a 25.32 per cent decline in total sales to 41,124 units in November. The company had sold a total of 55,074 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were down 25 per cent at 38,057 units as compared to 50,470 units in November last year, it added.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the month stood at 10,400 units as against 16,982 units in the same month previous year, down 39 per cent.

Similarly, the company reported a 19 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 30,588 units as against 37,957 units in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday reported a 7.2 per cent increase in total sales at 60,500 units in November. The company had sold 56,411 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India's sales fell again in November. The company posted a 3.3% drop in its passenger vehicle sales over the last year.

Homegrown auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) also reported a 9% year-on-year fall in its total sales at 41,235 units as against 45,101 units in the same month last year, it said in a regulatory filing. The slump in sales came following a lean post-festive season month.

