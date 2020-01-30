Air India cautions people as fake websites extract money, bank account details

Air India has urged passengers to be cautious against fake social media accounts and websites using airline's registered trademark and offering jobs and discounts on its flights.

"It has come to our notice that some miscreants are using our brand name & identity to extract confidential bank & personal details from passengers. Claiming to represent Air India, they are also demanding money in exchange for job.We request all to exercise caution," the state-owned airline said in a tweet.

Air India requested people to use its authentic website, mobile app or urged people to visit city booking offices or authorised agents for booking related issues. "Job aspirants should visit our website to check any notified vacancies," it added.

Warning operators of fake social media handles, the airline said if they didn't discontinued the illegal practice immediately, it would take legal actions against such accounts. The national carrier also urged people to refrain from indulging in conversations that insisted on sharing bank account details. "Air India shall not accept any liability towards the representation made in any fraudulent communication or its consequence," the airline said.

Recently, government has decided to sell 100 per cent stake in state-owned carrier. Centre has set March 17 as the final deadline for submission of expression of interest (EOI). The selected bidder will have to absorb Rs 23,286.5 crore of the total Rs 58,282 crore debt of the airline, along with other liabilities.

