Air India, IndiGo, Vistara announce new routes, offer heavy discounts; checkout details

Top airlines of the country, including Air India, IndiGo, and Vistara, have announced new routes and several discount offers to fill the void created by the beleaguered Jet Airways in April. Here are key announcements made by Air India, Vistara and IndiGo.

Air India

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said Air India will begin services on Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar and Mumbai-Nairobi routes from September 27. The minister added the national carrier will also launch its operation on Delhi-Chennai-Bali route from October 27. "I am delighted to announce that on the occasion of World Tourism Day on 27th Sept 2019, Air India will begin a direct Mumbai-Nairobi flight (4 days a week) to improve air connectivity between India & Kenya," he tweeted. Last Friday, he had announced a new flight on Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto route from September 27.

Vistara

The Vistara airline has announced 'The Grand Vistara Monsoon Sale' to celebrate the addition of 62 new flights. As per the announcement, the airline is offering ticket fares starting from 1,299 for these new routes. With this, the airline claims to have increased its network by 50 per cent, with 170 flights a day across 24 destinations. Vistara has started these new flights from Mumbai to 10 cities, adding Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai and Varanasi. The airline has also announced 48-hour 'The Grand Vistara Monsoon Sale' (the sale ends on June 19 midnight) with all-in-fares starting at Rs 1,299 for economy class; Rs 1,999 for premium economy; and Rs 4,999 for business class. For more information, check Air Vistara's official website.

IndiGo

IndiGo has announced the launch of a Delhi-Chengdu flight from September 15. Chengdu will be IndiGo's 19th international destination once it officially enters the China market. "This will be the first non-stop service between Chengdu and India," said IndiGo in a statement. Earlier this month, the airline announced the addition of international flights on Mumbai to Dammam in Saudi Arabia and Chennai to Kuala Lumpur routes. The flights between Mumbai and Damman will be operational from July 5, while the flights between Chennai and Kuala Lumpur will start from July 15.

