IndiGo forays into China; now fly from Delhi to Chengdu from September 15

IndiGo has announced the launch of a Delhi-Chengdu flight from September 15 onwards. Chengdu will be IndiGo's 19th international destination once it officially enters the China market. "This will be the first non-stop service between Chengdu and India," said IndiGo in a statement. The low-carrier is India's largest airline with around 50 per cent share in the domestic passenger market.

William Boulter, IndiGo Chief Commercial Officer, said, "This is truly a milestone moment for all of us at IndiGo. India is witnessing a much higher growth rate with respect to aviation and currently, the India-China route is underserved by Indian carriers."





Here are a few glimpses from the press conference held today in Chengdu, China where we officially announced the expansion of our network. This route will be exclusive and will make Chengdu, our 19th international destination.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/Zr8mTcJMSJ â IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 12, 2019

He added China was a market with immense potential and held prominent trade, cultural and tourism values. "We hope to further strengthen this relation by announcing our entry into China," he added. Bookings for the flights will be available on IndiGo's official website -- goindigo.in. "We shall be opening sale of the flights as soon as we secure the requisite regulatory approvals," the airline said in an official statement. The company added the new flights were designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who were constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options.

Earlier this month, the airline announced the addition of international flights on Mumbai to Dammam in Saudi Arabia and Chennai to Kuala Lumpur routes. The flights between Mumbai and Damman will be operational from July 5. The flights between Chennai and Kuala Lumpur will start from July 15. From July 5, the airline will also operate additional daily non-stop flights on Mumbai-Doha routes.

At present, IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft. The airline offers around 1,400 daily flights and connects 54 domestic destinations and 18 international destinations. Locally, IndiGo has said it would start daily non-stop flights from Ahmedabad to Guwahati and Bagdogra (West Bengal) from July 5.

Also read: IndiGo parent Interglobe Aviation posts 93% decline in net profit at Rs 156.10 crore in FY19; revenue up 23%

Also read: IndiGo close to new engine deal, may drop Pratt & Whitney for CFM