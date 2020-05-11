Coronavirus: Govt plans to make Aarogya Setu app compulsory for air travel, says report

The central government is reportedly planning to make it compulsory to have Aarogya Setu app installed on mobile phones for air travel. "People whose Aarogya Setu app is not 'green' are not to be allowed inside the terminal building. Persons above 80 years will also be restricted in the first phase of resumption," Business Standard reported citing a proposal by civil aviation ministry panel.

Besides, a high-level committee, comprising Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), along with officers from Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), reportedly on Monday inspected preparedness for the resumption of services at the Delhi International Airport. The government is planning to resume airline operations after allowing train services late last evening.

The Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier indicated that airlines, especially domestic flights, were expected to resume operations by May 15.

Aarogya Setu was launched by the central government on April 2 to help people identify the risk of contracting coronavirus by using bluetooth and location features. The people can also use the app to alert authorities if they have come in close contact with a person infected with the deadly virus. The app is available in 11 languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Kannada, among others.

The app is designed in such a way that it keeps a user informed in case she or he has crossed paths with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. A user will be alerted if they unknowingly came in close proximity with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The app alerts are accompanied by instructions on how to self-isolate and what to do in case one develops coronavirus symptoms.

