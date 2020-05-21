New baggage rules for domestic flights; check out SOPs, other details

The new standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Airport Authority of India(AAI) on Thursday discourages use of trolleys in departure and arrival areas. The luggage should be sanitised by the airport operator in the baggage break up area before putting on the conveyor belt and handing over to the passengers. "Airport operators must make appropriate arrangements for sanitisation of passengers' baggage before entry into terminal building," the AAI said in a statement.

The passengers should compulsorily walk through a thermal screening zone before entering the airport terminal building, according to the latest guidelines. The passengers will be thermal screened and should have the Aarogya Setu app installed on their mobiles. However, the app will not be mandatory for children below 14 years of age. India halted flight operations since March 25 when the government first imposed the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The lockdown is expected to be lifted on May 31.

SOPs For Domestic Flights:

Passengers should reach the airport two hours before departure. They will be allowed into the terminal building if their flights are within four hours

State governments and administrations have to make available public transport and private taxis for passengers and airline crew

Passengers and staff can move to the airport or from it only in personal vehicles or select cab services

All passengers will be required to wear masks and gloves at the airport

Chairs to be taped off or marked for physical distancing in passenger seating areas

All staff should have hand sanitisers and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as per the directions issued by the home ministry

All entry gates of the terminal will be opened so as to avoid crowding

Social distancing marks or stickers at a distance of at least a metre will be provided at the entry gates, screening zones and terminals.

Terminal buildings or lounges will not provide newspapers or magazines

On Wednesday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted: "Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May. SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by @MoCA_GoI".

