Flight restrictions to be lifted only after coronavirus is controlled, says Civil Aviation Minister

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today said that the restrictions on flight bookings will be lifted only after the government is sure that the coronavirus pandemic is not a threat to anyone.

The minister had on April 18 said that the government has not taken any decision regarding flight operations in the country. Yet, several private flight operators continued to take bookings for flights after May 3.

"Since some airlines did not heed our advisory & opened bookings & started collecting money from flyers, a directive was issued to them on 19th April restraining them from doing so," he said. He added that operators would be given sufficient time to commence booking.

All passenger flights have been suspended since March 25. Freight flights are still operational. The extended lockdown is set to end on May 3.

