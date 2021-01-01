Flights to UK resume from Jan 8, only 15 flights per week till Jan 23

Flights between India and the United Kingdom will resume from January 8, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Friday. The flights were suspended after the mutated strain of coronavirus wreaked havoc across the island nation last month. Earlier this week, the suspension was extended till January 7. Until January 23, only 15 flights per week have been approved for airlines of both countries. Flight operations will be allowed to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad only, Puri mentioned.

"It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from January 8, 2021. Operations till January 23 will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only," Puri tweeted.

The limit of 15 flights per week for each country's carriers means that Indian airlines will get 15 flights per week and British air carriers will operate 15 flights per week. This arrangement will remain in force from January 8 to 23.

Currently, Air India and Vistara operate flights to the United Kingdom. British Airlines and Virgin Atlantic operate flights to India. DGCA is expected to announce the division of alloacted 15 flights between the Indian airlines shortly.

Meanwhile, the number of people infected with the UK strain of coronavirus in India rose to 29 as four new cases were detected on Friday.

