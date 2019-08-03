J&K unrest: Flight fares from Srinagar spike after terror threats on Amarnath yatra route

Airfares from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have surged very steeply after the state government asked Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to cut short their stay and return amid threats of terror attack in the region.

Domestic airlines IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia have hiked their fares between the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 range. The usual rates on Srinagar-Delhi route are Rs 3,000, reported ANI. Moreover, flights from Srinagar to Jammu have also spiked up to Rs 16,000. Also, as per the web portals of all domestic airlines of the Srinagar route, most of the tickets have been sold out.

The Kashmir government had Friday issued an advisory asking Yatris and tourists to return home as soon as possible. "Unnecessary panic is being created by linking this to all kinds of other issues. A pure security measure is being mixed up with issues with which it has no connection. That is the cause of the panic," a notice from the Home Secretary and the Divisional Commissioner had said.

On Friday, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked airlines to operate extra flights to and from Srinagar to fly out Amarnath pilgrims from the valley.

Yesterday, the Indian army and state police said that they recovered weapons and ammunition in the Amarnath Yatra route. They also added that Pakistan was planning to launch an attack on Amarnath Yatra.

Airlines such as Air India, IndiGo and Vistara announced that given the turmoil, they were temporarily waiving off cancellation and rescheduling charges for flights to and from Jammu and Kashmir.

Vistara, GoAir and IndiGo have waived off cancellation and rescheduling charge fee for flights to or from Jammu and Kashmir till August 9.

On Friday evening, IndiGo said on Twitter, "In view of the current security situation in Srinagar and the Government advisory regarding it, we are providing a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all flights to/from Srinagar till Aug 09, 2019."





Air India also took to Twitter announcing that it will give a full fee waiver on rescheduling or cancellation for all flights to or from Srinagar till August 15.

