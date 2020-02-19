SpiceJet to launch 20 new domestic flights from March 29

SpiceJet will launch 20 new flights on domestic routes from late March as part of its summer schedule. This will include some services that come under the central government's UDAN scheme that is aimed at regional connectivity. These flight services will start from March 29.

SpiceJet will launch flight services to Patna from Amritsar, Varanasi and Guwahati. Apart from this, the airline will also launch flights on Bengaluru-Jabalpur, Hyderabad-Mangaluru and Mumbai- Aurangabad routes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

These will be daily services and will be operated using a mix of Boeing 737-800 and Bombardier Q400 aircrafts, Spicejet said in a statement. The airline will have a lineup of 52 flights connecting 12 cities under the RCS scheme.

"We are excited to announce the launch of 20 new domestic flights. As we add newer cities and flights to our network, our focus remains firmly on connecting the unconnected parts of the country besides enhancing connectivity between metros and non-metros," SpiceJet Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia said.

Apart from bringing in 20 new flights to increase connectivity between metros and small cities, SpiceJet will also increase its operations on the Mumbai-Bagdogra and Mumbai-Chennai routes by adding second and fifth flights respectively.

