Banks' association appeals for digital 'karo na' amid coronavirus outbreak

Indian Banks' Association, on Monday, has urged all customers to use digital mediums for the non-essential bank activities, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The IBA appealed to bank customers to visit bank branches only in case of absolute necessity. The IBA said the non-essential services will remain suspended during the pandemic period.

"We request all our customers to bear with us as other non-essential services during this period may be suspended," Banks' association said.

The Banks' body stated, "Our sincere request to you is, for non-essential services, avail them through the mobile or online banking system".

The IBA added that all the digital channels were up to date and had all the answers for customer-related queries.

In case, if any customer needs any help, then they may call at bank branches or can use IVR facility throughout its call centra, says IBA in a tweet.

Cash deposits and withdrawals, clearing of cheques, remittances and government transaction, all these essential activities will continue in all bank branches from March 23, IBA said.

Besides, the IBA has also appealed people to wash hands on exchanging currencies.

