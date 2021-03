ICICI Bank has become the latest lender to slash home loan rates. The bank announced that it has reduced interest rates on home loans to 6.70 per cent -- the lowest in 10 years by the bank. The new rates will be effective from March 5.

The bank said that customers can avail of this benefit for home loans up to Rs 75 lakh. For loans over Rs 75 lakh, the interest rates have been pegged at 6.75 per cent. The revised rates will be applicable till March 31.