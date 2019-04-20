No 5-day a week in commercial banks: RBI

Business Today

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Saturday it has not issued any direction with regard to a five-day a week working for commercial banks

twitter-logo PTI        Last Updated: April 20, 2019  | 22:30 IST
Certain sections of the media had falsely reported that commercial banks would have a 5-day week

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Saturday it has not issued any direction with regard to a five-day a week working for commercial banks.

"It has been reported in certain sections of the media that commercial banks would have a 5-day week in terms of RBI instructions. It is clarified that this information is not factually correct," the RBI said in a release.

The RBI has not issued any such directions, it said.

Currently, branches of commercial banks observe holiday only on second and fourth Saturday of a month apart from Sunday.

Remaining Saturdays are a full working hour for banks.

Reserve Bank of India | RBI | commercial bank | banking hours
