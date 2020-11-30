PM Modi inaugurates six-lane highway project in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited his constituency Varanasi to inaugurate six-lane Prayagraj-Varanasi project, dedicating it to the nation. While inaugurating the project widening the Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19 on the occasion of Dev Deepavali and Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi said that the said project is to benefit both - Prayagraj and Varanasi.

Connecting the development project to religious relevance, the PM said that "the widening of this highway has made it easier to travel between Kashi and Prayagraj. The problems faced by Kanwariyas during the Kanwar Yatra will be over with this project. Its benefits will also be available during "Kumbh," he said.

"Along with (the) beautification of Kashi in past years, we can now witness the benefit of work done on connectivity here. New highways, flyovers, widening of roads to reduce traffic jams, several such works are now underway in and around Varanasi," he added. He announced that this development is unprecedented in independent India, and that infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh has been on the rise since Yogi Adityanath assumed responsibility of Chief Minister. "Today, work is underway on the development of 12 airports in the state," PM Modi added.

Shedding light on the current pressing issue of the agitations regarding the new farm laws passed by the Centre, Modi said that the new laws have brought new options and opportunities for farmers and also provides legal protection against them. Questioning the manner adopted by people to oppose the Centre's decision, the PM also said that there is rampant spreading of misinformation and rumours regarding the decisions taken by the government and that the people opposing the laws are misled. "These forces have spread misinformation to such an extent that it is unbelievable. They did not even allow welfare schemes to be implemented in states where they are in power," he said.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to list the various schemes announced by his government for farmers; there is mobile cold storage, micro irrigation, and access to global markets being provided. "Black rice from this region now has a market in Australia," he mentioned. Modi mentioned the enrolment and linking of 21 lakh farmers in the pension scheme that his government had implemented.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the location, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring the safety and security of Indians in these testing times; for improving the health infrastructure of the country to address the issue of the pandemic in an optimal fashion.

