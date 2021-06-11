Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte earned Rs 64 crore in FY21; higher than peers at Infosys, TCS

Wipro chief Thierry Delaporte drew $8.8 million (Rs 64 crore) as salary in FY21, regulatory filings showed. This makes him the highest paid CEO in IT compared to his peers at rival companies such as Infosys and TCS (Tata Consultancy Services).

The compensation of Delaporte, who became Wipro's CEO on July 6, 2020, comprised a one-time cash award and stock grants, which increased his earnings for the year, as per the company's statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

"The compensation disclosed for Mr Thierry Delaporte is for the period from July 6, 2020, to March 31, 2021. It includes components such as a one-time cash award, annual stock grant, and one-time grant of RSUs, among other things, as per the terms approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders in July 2020," Wipro said in its regulatory filing on June 10.

Before taking charge at Bengaluru-based IT major last year, Delaporte was the COO (Chief Operating Officer) of French IT giant Capgemini.

Meanwhile, for the same year, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's total pay package stood at Rs 49.68 crore (around $6.78 million), whereas TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinath took home a total of Rs 20.3 crore (approx. $2.8 million), as per the latest annual reports of both companies.

The salaries of Infosys and TCS CEOs were converted to US dollars in line with the conversion rate on March 31, 2021. However, Wipro chairman Rishad Premji's total pay package for FY21 jumped by 136% to $1.62 million compared to the previous fiscal.

It also comprised a cash bonus (part of his allowances) on an accrual basis, payable over a period of time, Wipro told SEC.