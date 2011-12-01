EPFO data shows 26% fall in average monthly job creation since Oct

From October 2018 to April 2019, every release of EPFO is showing a dip in average monthly job creation. Only November 2018 release is an exception which showed marginal increase of 1,262 jobs on average.
According to the latest data, the highest job creation was recorded in January 2019 at 8.94 lakh against the provisional estimate of 8.96 lakh released last month
CEO pay in the private sector has climbed strongly over the last three years, from Rs 3.2 crores in FY15 to Rs 5.5 crores in FY18.
India's unemployed are mostly the higher educated and the young; women much worse affected than men, says a report by Azim Premji University.
This is the highest job creation in the IT sector in the last three years since demonetisation; top two firms TCS and Infosys created 53,303 new jobs in 2018-19.
Another component of the report looked at the job losses and estimated that India might have lost 50 lakh jobs between 2016 and 2018
CMIE report: The report mentions that that the compensation growth rate in 2017-18 was the slowest in eight years or since the Lehman Brothers crisis of 2008.
The company said its 'Snapdeal 2.0 strategy' has helped driving 3X growth in business volumes while reducing costs by 90%
The fall in the employment rate was the first time in a year since 2013-14, and the steepest since the slowdown of 2011-12 when it had declined by 2.82 per cent
