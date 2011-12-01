Unemployment Issue in India: Jobs Crisis, Reasons for Employment Crisis in India
EPFO data shows 26% fall in average monthly job creation since Oct

Mudit Kapoor
From October 2018 to April 2019, every release of EPFO is showing a dip in average monthly job creation. Only November 2018 release is an exception which showed marginal increase of 1,262 jobs on average.

 
 

EPFO payroll data shows three-fold growth in job creation during February

According to the latest data, the highest job creation was recorded in January 2019 at 8.94 lakh against the provisional estimate of 8.96 lakh released last month
Private CEOs' median package is Rs 7.9 crore; 22 times that of PSU chiefs': IMA study

CEO pay in the private sector has climbed strongly over the last three years, from Rs 3.2 crores in FY15 to Rs 5.5 crores in FY18.

50 lakh people lost jobs since demonetisation, says Azim Premji University report

India's unemployed are mostly the higher educated and the young; women much worse affected than men, says a report by Azim Premji University.
Jobs are back in IT sector! Top 6 firms hire over 1 lakh employees in 2018-19

This is the highest job creation in the IT sector in the last three years since demonetisation; top two firms TCS and Infosys created 53,303 new jobs in 2018-19.
Infosys blames H-1B visa denials for high attrition

Unemployment rate worse in 11 states compared to national average: report

Raghuram Rajan has a few tips on jobs, reforms for the next govt

Jet Airways crisis: What will happen to the 16,000 employees?

Azim Premji University researchers suggest universal basic service programme to generate jobs

Another component of the report looked at the job losses and estimated that India might have lost 50 lakh jobs between 2016 and 2018
Jobs in corporate sector on a decline: CMIE

CMIE report: The report mentions that that the compensation growth rate in 2017-18 was the slowest in eight years or since the Lehman Brothers crisis of 2008.
Snapdeal plans to hire 120 engineers this year

The company said its 'Snapdeal 2.0 strategy' has helped driving 3X growth in business volumes while reducing costs by 90%
TCS, Infosys together add 53,303 employees in FY19

Jobless in Motown: Employment in auto industry fell 2.5% during 2017-18

The fall in the employment rate was the first time in a year since 2013-14, and the steepest since the slowdown of 2011-12 when it had declined by 2.82 per cent
What the BJP manifesto promises on employment

