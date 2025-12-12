RBI Summer Internship 2025: Application deadline Dec 15, stipend Rs 20,000; check details

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is accepting applications for the Summer Internship Programme 2026. The last date of the submission of applications is December 15, 2025.

The summer internship is for a period of maximum three months in the April-July period, which may be reduced or extended at the discretion of the central bank. Trainees would be required to undertake a project at the Centre.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Summer trainees are required to furnish a declaration of secrecy to the Bank before reporting for the internship,” it said.

RBI SUMMER INTERNSHIP STIPEND

Trainees would be given a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 per month. Outstation students would be required to make accommodation arrangements on their own, the bank said.

WHO CAN APPLY?

Post-graduate students or Integrated five-year courses in management, statistics, law, commerce, economics, econometrics, banking, and finance or students pursuing three-year full time professional bachelor’s degree in law from reputed Institutions or colleges located in India are eligible to apply.

Students who are currently in the penultimate year of their course can only apply for the summer placement, it said.

HOW TO APPLY?

Advertisement

Eligible students should fill and submit the online web-based application form by December 15. There are no fees for the application

Candidates must fill in the particulars of name, date of birth, address, mobile number, email ID, centre of summer placement correctly as no modifications would be allowed later. An incomplete form would not be considered. No other mode of application would be accepted.

Candidates can apply for only one control office and will be considered for the summer placement at the centre where their college is located. For example, students applying from any college in Goa, Daman & Diu, Maharashtra etc can only apply for the Mumbai centre.

BASIS OF THE SELECTION

The RBI will select a maximum of 125 candidates. The interview for the short-listed candidates would be conducted sometime in the months of January-February. After this, the names of the selected candidates would be communicated in the month of February or March.

Advertisement

“Selected outstation candidates will be reimbursed AC II Tier return fare by rail (or equivalent amount) from the place of his/her institute to the place of summer placement for undertaking the project,” it said.