83% engineering, 46% B-school grads remain without a job, internship offer: Unstop report

Most engineering graduates remain jobless or are left in the lurch without any internship offers, a report revealed. The report stated that 83 per cent of engineering graduates and nearly half – 46 per cent – of business school graduates remain without a job or internship offer.

According to hiring platform Unstop’s latest report, Unstop Talent Report 2025, 51 per cent of GenZ professionals seek multiple income streams through freelancing and side hustle. The number increases to 59 per cent among B-school students.

Related Articles

The report also looked into the glaring gender pay gaps. Two in three female Arts and Science graduates earn below Rs 6 lakh per annum, while their male counterparts earn more. However, business schools and engineering schools demonstrate pay parity, with fair compensation, irrespective of gender.

The report further highlighted the disconnect between GenZ talent and recruiters. While 77 per cent of GenZ professionals prefer monthly or project-based reviews, 71 per cent of recruiters rely on traditional annual or biannual evaluations.

It revealed that 70 per cent of GenZ candidates engage in case studies, ideathons, and simulations but only 25 per cent of recruiters consider them a primary hiring tool.

The report highlighted the changing hiring landscape with nearly 73 per cent of recruiters dismissing premier college tags in favour of talent based hiring. HR has emerged as the top career choice among engineering school students.

When it comes to companies, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon emerged as the top choices for engineering school graduates, while B-school graduates favoured Google, McKinsey, and Microsoft. Notably, GenZ professionals preferred next-generation companies such as Zomato and Meesho.

It stated that one in four undergraduates undertook unpaid internships in 2024, a significant increase from one in eight in 2023. Additionally, 25 per cent of job offers now originate from next-generation industries such as e-commerce, startups, and product companies.

According to Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop, organisations need to move past traditional hiring methods and adopt a skills-first strategy. He stated that GenZ is reshaping industry norms by valuing flexibility, continuous feedback, and varied career paths. Companies aligning with these values are likely to attract and retain top talent in an increasingly competitive market. As the hiring and work landscape evolves, both employees and organisations must adapt to succeed.