COVID-19: Engineers, physicians, teachers, accountants' jobs worst hit

Software engineers, physicians, teachers, accountants, analysts, among others are the professionals who saw the biggest loss of jobs among salaried employees due to coronavirus lockdown since late March 2020. There was a loss of 121 million salaried jobs in April. However, recovery of most of these jobs was seen by August, but the condition of these jobs deteriorated over time, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) said.

According to CMIE's Consumer Pyramids Household Survey conducted from May through August 2020, white-collar professional employees and other employees saw the biggest loss of jobs among salaried employees. "This does not include similarly qualified persons who run their own practice as these are classified as "qualified self-employed professional entrepreneurs"," CMIE Managing Director and CEO Mahesh Vyas said in an article.

Employment in the category of white-collar professional employees has seen a steady rise since 2016 when the survey was first conducted. However, it declined to 18.1 million during January-April 2020, partially impacted by coronavirus lockdown. In the May-August period, the employment fell to 12.2 million. "This is the lowest employment of these professionals since 2016. All the gains made in their employment over the past four years were washed away during the lockdown," Vyas added.

However, desk work employees such as office clerks, BPO workers, among others didn't see lockdown have an impact on their jobs. This may have happened since these professionals shifted to work from home (WFH) mode, Vyas noted.

The next biggest impact of lockdown, after salaried workers, was seen among industrial workers. It was the biggest year-on-year loss among all salaried employees. In year-on-year comparison, the segment lost five million employees.

Also read: Flipkart to create 70,000 jobs ahead of festive season, Big Billion Day Sale