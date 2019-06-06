Good news for job-seekers! Google hiring for as many as 64 vacancies in Bengaluru

Search Engine giant Google is hiring chip designers in Bengaluru for its gChips unit that is working to develop chipsets in areas like on-device machine learning. There are a total of 64 job openings in Google's Bengaluru engineering team but the majority are for "chip-design related roles".

"Positions are open for experienced candidates in integrated circuit design and large system design, as also in application specific integrated circuits (ASIC), prototyping field-programmable gate array (FGPA) for manufacturing, for driving functional verification for system-on-chip (SoC)", reported The Times of India.

This initiative (hiring chip designers) is led by Rajat Bhargava, who was appointed by Google about a year ago. He has also held senior positions in Broadcom and Intel. Major Internet firms such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon, as also Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft are all "accelerating efforts" to design chips for functions significant to them. The tech giants no longer want to depend entirely on "traditional semiconductor specialists" like Intel, Qualcomm, AMD, Nvidia, among others.

Bengaluru is today one of the biggest chip design hubs. The team for gChips unit will work on developing hardware, software and networking technologies to power Google's devices and services. Earlier, it was reported that Google could hire as many as 80 people for the gChips team in Bengaluru and that it has approached several engineers from Intel, Qualcomm and Nvidia.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

