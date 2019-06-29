Jobs in Railways! Piyush Goyal says Railway Protection Force to hire 4,500 women constables

The government has decided to fill up 9,000 vacant posts in the Indian Railways. Union Minister of Railway Piyush Goyal said the Rajya Sabha on Friday that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had a lesser number of women constables, so the Railways would fill up 50 per cent (about 4,500) of the total 9,000 vacant posts with women constables.

"At present, the percentage of lady constables in RPF is 2.25 per cent. The number (of women constables) is less in the entire Railways. Keeping this in mind, the Prime Minister gave a direction for recruitment," Goyal said during the Question Hour in the Upper House. The minister also tweeted, "Railway will recruit 9,000 Constables and Sub Inspectors and 50 per cent of the total posts will be for women. This will ensure women empowerment along with the increase of women representation in Railway Protection Force."





Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said the recruitment process has started. "Adequate lady constables are recruited by our government. Already adequate lady constables are there," he said. Goyal, in a written reply, added the recruitment process started in 2018. Out of 8,619 and 1,120 vacancies notified for constables and sub-inspectors, respectively, a total of 4,216 and 201 vacancies, respectively, were reserved for women. "This process is likely to be completed soon and this will further increase the number of lady constables and officers in RPF," he added.

The RPF and Railway Protection Special Police (RPSF) have released the final merit list of ongoing constable recruitment last week.

Also read: No plan to privatise railways or trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi: Railway Minister

Also read: Railways' big initiative! Travel time from Delhi-Howrah, Delhi-Mumbai to get reduced by 5 hours