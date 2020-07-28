Kirloskar Electric employees call for strike over partial layoffs

Kirloskar Electric has said that the unions of Unit-1 (Govenahalli), Unit-7 (Tumkur) and Unit-15 (Budihyal) in Karnataka have called for a strike from July 27. The strike is regarding the partial layoff of workmen.

"During the pendency of conciliation proceeding before concerned Conciliation and Labour officer, the workmen of Unit-7 (Tumkur) and Unit-15 (Budihyal) have called for strike. The company is monitoring the situation and steps have been taken for smooth operations of the Units and to minimise the disruptions. We will provide update on further developments in due course," said the company in a BSE filing.

Kirloskar Electric Company laid off workers at the Govenahalli (Unit-1), Bangalore for two months. It also extended the partial layoff of workmen at the Tumkur (Unit-7) and Budihyal (Unit-15) for a further period of 30 days.

The company had written to the concerned labour department on June 15, seeking approval for the partial layoff of workers at Govenahalli (Unit-1). "This is to inform that the concerned labour department has approved the application to partial lay-off of the workmen of Company's Unit located at Govenahalli (Unit-1), Bangalore for a period of 60 days," it said on Monday.

This came after the company partially laid-off workmen for a period of 30 days from June 13 at Tumkur (unit-7) and Budihyal (unit-15).

Also read: COVID-19 impacts EPFO withdrawals: 8 million members pull out Rs 30,000 crore during April-July