PNB launches recruitment drive to fill 535 Specialist Officer posts; apply at pnbindia.in

Punjab National Bank (PNB) released a notification on Monday for the recruitment of Specialist Officers at Manager level and Senior Manager level. The registration process for the recruitment of officers at these post has already begun. The last date for registration is September 29. PNB will conduct interviews and an online examination, on the basis of which candidates will be shortlisted. The exam is expected to be held around October-November.

PNB is organising the recruitment drive to fill 535 vacancies of Specialist Officers. The further division of vacant posts is as follows:

Manager (Risk): 160 posts vacant

Manager (Credit): 200 posts vacant

Manager (Treasury): 30 posts vacant

Manager (Law)L 25 posts vacant

Manager (Architect): 2 posts vacant

Manager (Civil): 8 posts vacant

Manager (Economic): 10 posts vacant

Manager (HR): 10 posts vacant

Senior Manager (Risk)L 40 posts vacant

Senior Manager (Credit): 50 posts vacant

PNB has subscribed separate age limit for the post of Manager and Senior Manager. The person applying for the post of manager should be between the ages of 25 to 35 while an applicant for the Senior Manager post should be between the ages of 25 to 37.

Qualification process for Specialist Officer post in PNB

The total marks allotted for the interview are going to be 35. Candidates must score more than 40% in the interview to advance ahead. The final combined score will be calculated on the basis of aggregate scores obtained by the applicant in the Online Main Examination (OME) and in the interview round. A candidate should qualify both these rounds and be sufficiently high on the merit list, only then will they be shortlisted for the next phase of the selection process.

The application fee for general category is Rs 850 while the fee for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates is Rs 175.

Important Dates for applicants

Online Registrations Begin: September 8

Closing date of online registration: 29 September

Tentative Exam Date: October/November 2020

How to apply for PNB SO Recruitment 2020

Those interested can visit pnbindia.in to apply for the posts. After filling, submitting and paying for the online application, the candidates can take a print out of the form for further reference.

