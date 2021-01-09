Covaxin trial volunteer died of suspected poisoning, clarifies Bharat Biotech

After a volunteer for Covaxin trials in Bhopal was reported dead, manufacturer Bharat Biotech has clarified that the subject met all the inclusion and exclusion criteria required to be accepted as a participant in the Phase III trial. The company further added that the participant was reported to be healthy in all the site follow up calls post seven days of his dosing.

In a statement, Bharat Biotech revealed that one of the participants for Phase III trials passed away on December 21, 2020, and the death was reported to the People's College of Medical Sciences and Research Centre by the son of the deceased.

"The volunteer, at the time of enrolment, had fulfilled all the inclusion and exclusion criteria to be accepted as a participant in the Phase III trial and was reported to be healthy in all the site follow up calls post seven days of his dosing and no adverse event's were observed or reported," ANI quoted Bharat Biotech as saying.

"As per the post-mortem report issued by the Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal that the site received from the Bhopal Police, the probable cause of death was due to cardiorespiratory failure as a result of suspected poisoning and the case is under police investigation as well," the statement further read.

The volunteer passed away nine days after receiving the trial dose, ANI reported, adding that it could not be determined when he received the study vaccine or placebo as the trial is blinded.