Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched the Covid-19 Testing Kits manufactured at the MedTech Zone of Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone(AMTZ) is one of yeh kid Medical Equipment Manufacturing Zone in the entire India and now it has geared up in the difficult times.

The Indian Council of Medical Research approved kits to be manufactured at AMTZ while the Drug Controller General of India granted exemption from all manufacturing approvals for ventilators in view of the current crisis.

AMTZ has started manufacturing of 2000 testing kits for COVID-19 per day, for not only for state consumption but it will be supplied to the entire country.

The manufacturing capacity will be increased to 25,000 per day to fulfill the demand amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

AMTZ will start production of 3,000 ventilators from 15th April, 2020 and gradually scale it up to 6,000 per month from May, 2020.

Hindustan Lifecare (HLL) will assist in the assembly of the ventilators.

The Centre has already placed an order for 3,500 ventilators and assembling of the units will start from April 156, 2020. For this, six companies have been selected in Phase - 1.

As a token of support, the Industries and Commerce Department is donating 1000 Covid-19 Kits to Government. Further, the Industries Department is also donating 10,000 liters of Hand Sanitizers, worth of Rs.10.00 Lakhs to Government.

Also Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: UP govt to seal 15 districts till April 13; Noida, Varanasi to be under lockdown

Also Read: Coronavirus: When will lockdown be lifted? PM likely to decide on Saturday