Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Telco may post loss upto Rs 780 crore; key things to watch out

Bharti Airtel Q3 Results: Bharti Airtel is expected to post loss in the December quarter as it is set to announce its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Key things to watch out for would be the telco's capex, its capital raising, network expansion plans and most importantly its commentary on status of its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) related dues.

The telecom major is likely to post a net loss of Rs 615 crore and its revenues may grow 9 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) at Rs 2,2115 crore, according to HDFC Securities report. The telco's EBITDA is expected to see a 44 per cent Y-o-Y rise to Rs 8,920 crore. Net loss for the quarter may come in at Rs 615 crore as compared to Rs 1,041 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities has pegged the company's loss at Rs 780.8 crore and 3.1% growth in revenue.

"We expect a 6.5 per cent QoQ increase in India wireless revenues on the back of tariff hikes. We are building a 6.8 per cent QoQ increase in ARPU to Rs 139 per month," the brokerage firm said.

The telecom operator had reported its highest-ever quarterly loss in January due to provisioning for AGR dues after Supreme Court's verdict.

Sunil Mittal-led company has posted a net loss of Rs 23,045 crore during the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. The consolidated net loss before exceptional items for the quarter stands at Rs 1,123 crore.

On October 24, 2019, the court had delivered a judgement in favour of Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on the definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), which put a burden of Rs 28,450 crore on the company.

Ahead of the results, Bharti Airtel share price was trading at Rs 507, falling 0.61% or 3.10 points apiece on BSE. On NSE, Airtel shares as top loser, declining 0.64% lower at Rs 506.80.

