Buying a Jio Fiber connection? Here's why your existing DTH connection will be useless!

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, made an announcement on August 12 last month that the commercial rollout of Jio GigaFibre or Jio Fiber will start from September 5. Apart from a fast broadband internet connection, Jio Fiber services also include a fixed-line phone service, Free 4K TV and Jio IoT services, but the thing that will make you want to switch to Jio Fiber from your existing DTH connection is the set top box that aims to provide ultra-high definition entertainment that also includes gaming!

The Jio Fiber broadband services will come as another blow to market leader Bharti Airtel after it had to face huge losses in the mobile internet space. Bank of America Merrill Lynch report has said that the Jio Fiber entry is "neutral to slight negative" for Bharti Airtel. Report also added that most direct-to-home (DTH) companies are unlikely to bundle cable and broadband services together and will hence be "most vulnerable". RIL also has three leading cable Multiple System Operators (MSOs), Hathway, DEN and GTPL, and 30,000 local cable operators (LCOs) in its kitty and won't have problems in offering the largest mix of HD channels to customers with enhanced features and better customer experience than DTH. Hathway and Den together had access to 2.4 crore cable-connected homes.

Besides the TV, JioFiber also offers low latency, high-speed cloud gaming experience, video calling and VR and MR (Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality) services through its STB. And if all that wasn't enough, Reliance Jio Fiber service will let its subscribers watch free OTT content. The company hasn't revealed the names of the OTT platforms but Jio's content streaming apps like JioCinema, JioTV and JioSaavn will be made available for free. Jio will also be offering 'Jio First Day First Show' service for the premium JioFiber customers wherein the customer will get to watch a film at home on the day of release. No other existing DTH provider offer these many services to their customers.

Since the launch of its mobile services, Jio has acquired over 34 crore subscribers in India, and it now hopes to pull off the similar feat in the DTH market. To attract customers, Jio Fiber is offering Free 4K TV bundled together with free 4K set-top-box. Reliance Jio Fiber broadband will be available across major cities and town of India. As of now, Giga Jio Fiber connections are available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Surat, Vadodara, Chennai, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Agra, Meerut, Vizag, Lucknow, Jamshedpur, Haridwar, Gaya, Patna, Port Blair, Punjab and some more states.

Edited By: Udit Verma

