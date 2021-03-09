Jio launches integrated fibre broadband, digital plans for small businesses

Reliance Jio has rolled out integrated fibre connectivity and digital solutions for medium, small and micro businesses (MSMBs) under JioBusiness. The service offers enterprise-grade voice and data services, digital solutions and devices to small businesses.

The company claims that JioBusiness would help businesses engage better across customer lifecycle, make it easier for them to go online and increase revenue, run operations round the clock, increase business efficiency with digital solutions and reduce costs.

Jio also claims that JioBusiness would offer connectivity, productivity and automation tools at one-tenth of the cost small businesses currently spend on these heads.

The telco has released seven plans, starting at Rs 901. This plan offers connectivity options including unlimited free broadband at 100 Mbps with a fair usage limit of 3,330 GB, one fixed line for unlimited voice connectivity and fixed mobile convergence for accessing business calls outside workplace.

Businesses can choose from other plans worth Rs 1,201, Rs 2,001, Rs 3,001, Rs 5,001, Rs 7,001 and Rs 10,001. The costliest plan in the bunch comes with 1 Gbps unlimited broadband connectivity with a fair usage limit of 10,000 GB, eight fixed line voice connections, fixed mobile convergence, 25 Microsoft 365 licences with Office Apps, Outlook Email, One Drive storage and Microsoft Teams, Pro version of JioOnline for marketing, and four licences for JioMeet conferencing platform.

"Currently, a micro and small business spends between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per month towards connectivity, productivity and automation tools. Today, we are taking the first step towards empowering small businesses by giving these solutions, along with our connectivity, for less than 1/10th the cost, starting below Rs 1,000 per month. With this step, I am certain that millions of micro, small and medium enterprises will propel towards prosperity and march towards creating a new Atmanirbhar Digital India," said Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, on the launch of JioBusiness.

